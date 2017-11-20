IFFI 2017: Rahul Rawail replaces Sujoy Ghosh as acting chairperson

Veteran director Rahul Rawail has been appointed to replace Sujoy Ghosh as the acting chairperson of the 48th International Film Festival Of India (IFFI), which kickstarted in Goa on Monday.

For the uninitiated, Sujoy Ghosh stepped down as the chief of the jury a few days ago after being embroiled in the controversy over the removal of two films -- -- Sanal Sasidharan's Malayalam movie S Durga and Ravi Jadhav's Marathi movie Nude -- from the final selection.

Confirming the development, Rahul said: "That's right. I've taken on this job at the IFFI's request after someone else (Sujoy Ghosh) chose to relinquish the responsibility. In fact, I am in Goa now.

"I am the acting jury head, and I'm honoured to be doing the job, because this is a platform where the world looks at us and the best films must be selected."

Previously, the members of the jury expressed their distress over the film’s ouster "without any intimation, discussion or recourse to the jury which has the final say according to the Indian Panorama Regulations". Following Sujoy’s resignation, writer Apurva Asrani also stepped down from the jury.

IFFI 2017 kick started in Goa on November 20 and celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Sridevi will be part of the event.

(With agency inputs)