IFFI 2017: Here's what 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari says about Ishaan Khatter in 'Beyond The Clouds'

The Majid Majidi film marks the acting debut of Shahid Kapoor's brother and was the opening film of the 48th International Film Festival of India

Celebrated Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's latest offering Beyond The clouds had its South Asian premiere at the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2017 on Monday. The film also marks the acting debut of Shahid Kapoor's half brother Ishaan Khatter, who will next be seen opposite Sridevi's daughter Janhvi in Dhadak.

Soon after the premiere of Beyond The Clouds, everyone couldn't stop praising the performance of Ishaan in the film. The movie got a standing ovation from the viewers and Ishaan became the focal point of conversation for many as well.

One such person who was all praises for the film and it's leading man, was Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwini Iyer Tiari. A report on News 18 quoted her as saying, "Ishaan is fabulous. He’s soon going to do something really good. I think he’s the one we need to watch out for. I really have a huge hopes from him and I would love to work with him if I’d get a chance in the future.”

Further talking about the film, Tiwari stated, "It’s a typical Majid Majidi film which has a lot of symbolism, metaphors of life and shadow play. It’s not a one time watch. It’s like a repeated watch to understand each and every moment and to know what’s the emotion going on behind each scene.”