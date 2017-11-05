When the song Ban Ja Meri Rani released a couple of days ago, anyone who’s seen Manav Kaul in movies such as Citylights, Kai Po Che and Wazir, was in for a pleasant surprise. People started sending him videos of themselves dancing to the song from Tumhari Sulu, with some even imitating his dance moves from the video! “I knew the song will do well, but so well? That just shows you that anything can happen. Ekdum nayi cheez ho gayi ye mere liye,” says Manav, who had a ball shooting for the track sung by Guru Randhawa.

Trying out something different

With the actor having previously done either serious or dark roles, it’s been a conscious decision to try something different. “When actors do theatre, or read, or write literature, there is an image of us as guys who lead a serious life. But, we actually have a lot of fun. Till now, because of my theatre connect, I would only get offers for serious roles. In fact, after Citylights, I took a break for a year, as I wanted to wait to do something different. I’m surprised and thankful to Atul (Kasbekar) and director Suresh Triveni for seeing something very chhichora in me that nobody else saw!” he guffaws.

Vidya rocks!

Manav recalls the day he went to audition for the role of Ashok, Vidya Balan’s husband in the film. “She had been shooting from morning till night and was really tired. In my mind, I was like, ‘Oh damn, she is so tired and now she has to perform with me in the audition.’ I didn’t know what to expect. But the moment the director said action, something happened. We just clicked!” he says.

Recently, the actor had shared a picture of the actress and the director on his social media handle, thanking them for their madness and hard work, respectively. So how mad is Vidya? “She is full of madness!” he laughs, “Woh itni chanchal hain and she knows how to translate that onto the screen. With her, you don’t need to act. You just have to react to what she is doing. Also, as an actor, she is a giver and when your co-actor is giving, all you need to do is play along,” he says. Just like him, the seasoned actress is also known for her serious roles, like Kahaani. Would he like to do something on those lines with her? “When I met her, I told her that I loved her acting so much, it was my dream to do even one scene with her. Yes, I think we will be good together in a serious film as well,” says the actor.