I hope it gets made: Anushka Sharma on Priyanka Chopra’s children’s film about stray dogs that’s stuck

Recently, Priyanka Chopra went on record to admit that she has been trying to make a kids film about stray dogs and wanted a leading lady to do just five-six scenes in the film, but she was shocked at the demands that heroines she approached put up. She also claimed that none of the top actresses were willing to do the film, for just those many scenes.

Anushka Sharma, who’s also an avid animal lover, has stood up for various causes against ill-treatment of animals, would have been the perfect choice for the film. But the actress tells us she has never had a discussion about this film. She says, “It’s great that Priyanka’s doing a film like that. I don’t know who she has approached and I have never been offered that film. Whoever it is, I hope it gets made and also finds the right audience for it.”

She adds, “I do films for creative satisfaction. My love for animals is a separate thing altogether. I will keep doing my share for that because I am extremely passionate about it. Whatever the social cause may be, it has to be of creative satisfaction for me. Screen time isn’t the only parameter for me to say yes or no.”