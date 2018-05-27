I have my own method but I'm not a method actor: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, who has completed 30 years in the film industry, says he fights through his doubts and does not mind going through multiple rehearsals for his films if it can better his performance. The actor says he would not call himself a method actor as he has not studied acting. "I have my own method, my own way to finally arrive at what I am now."

Besides acting, a lot of young actors today focus on taking dance and action classes before entering in the movies and Aamir says these skills are important to enhance the overall performance. "All this is very much part of getting ready to be an actor. Perhaps learning dancing, singing, fight or horse riding or anything is just a skill which if you have acquired in your training, it will come in good help."

He says he needs time to rehearse, especially learn his lines beforehand. "Sanjay Dutt has photographic memory. You give him three pages, and he will look at them and keep the paper and will be ready. I don't have photographic memory, I take time. I do rehearsals for three to four months before a film (shoot). I rehearse with the director, then I do rehearsals alone. That's when I memorise my lines so that when I am on the set, I'll be ready. It should be your lines and not the writer's line. I write lines as well."

After working for 30 years, Aamir says it feels like yesterday he entered the industry. "... When I look back, (I think) good quality performances ended up building a goodwill for me overtime. When you are consistent, only then you are able to build faith. I cannot claim I tried to do that but I did try to satisfy myself as a creative person and that ended up in building trust between me and my audience."