I don’t fear that my kids will start hating me after knowing my story: Sanjay Dutt

Though Sanjay Dutt has garnered lots of praise for his intriguing performance in his comeback film Bhoomi, the movie didn't perform as per expectations at the box office. His power-packed performance as a father has won him, critical acclaim.

The talented actor had also given a nod to unveil his biopic on celluloid, which will get released in 2018. The biopic will reveal the interesting life of the actor. Apart from that, the biopic will also reveal the darker side of his life.

Ahead of the release of his biopic, Sanjay wants his kids to know the story of his life. He wants his kids to hear his story from himself rather than somebody else.

Sanjay Dutt shares,“Honestly, I don’t fear that my kids will start hating me after knowing my story, That’s the truth, and they have to know it and live with it. I feel it’s better if they hear it from me than somebody else. And, of course, once they know everything, they can learn from that, too.”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has an interesting lineup of films such as Torbaaz, Malang, Nishikanth Kamath's untitled, his home production Prasthanam, Mafiosi and then third installment of Munna Bhai series.

Currently, Sanjay Dutt has started shooting for his upcoming next Saaheb Biwi Gangster 3.