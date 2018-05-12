‘I’d spy on Kareena to find out more about Taimur’: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s Raazi has opened in cinemas to a super-encouraging response and the actress, who plays a spy in the Meghna Gulzar directorial, is thrilled with the reactions. In most of her interviews, she has spoken about how challenging it was for her to play a secret agent on screen. But what if she got an opportunity to spy on someone in real life?

From seeking inspiration from Salman Khan to stealing Katrina Kaif’s gym wardrobe, here’s what Alia wants to find out about our B-town stars...

Shah Rukh Khan

I’m dying to know how he manages to work for crazy number of hours without sleep.

Salman Khan

Salman is a wonderful artist. I’ve seen his paintings and they are lovely. I like to paint, but I’m not able to take it forward. So, I would like to observe his creative process.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

I’d spy on Kareena to find out more about her son, Taimur (Ali Khan). He’s adorable.

Katrina Kaif

She has an amazing gym wardrobe with comfortable track pants, etc. They are clothes I like to wear, so I’d like to know where and when she manages to get them, because she’s super busy and doesn’t like shopping.

Ranbir Kapoor

(Pause) That’s a tough one! With Ranbir, there’s nothing someone really needs to spy on or find out. That guy is like a khuli kitaab! He’s a very open person, but I want to see what kind of food he eats because he always manages to look so good.

Varun Dhawan

I’m shooting with him right now (for Kalank) and VD manages to transform his body, within a week. I’m curious to learn how he does that. One day, he will be looking a certain way and then suddenly, his abs will start popping from somewhere. Kya chal raha hai!

Sidharth Malhotra

Sid always used to complain about not giving his dog (Oscar) too much time. So, I want to know if that’s happening now. (Smiles)

Anushka Sharma

Honestly, I have heard that Anushka can make these interesting gadgets at home, all by herself. So I want to spy and see if it’s true. Actually, I also want to go and see what she is doing with her animal shelter. It’s a fantastic effort.

Shahid Kapoor

I don’t need to spy on Shahid. I see him each time I cross his house because he’s right there. So, I’m aware of everything that he’s up to (smiles).

Sonam Kapoor

She just got married. I’d like to know how married life is treating her.

Parineeti Chopra

I’m curious to know what she’s doing because she’s taking off to Australia every time. I also want to go there (laughs).

Ranveer Singh

I’d like to find out where does he get his energy from. He’s like a tornado.

Kangana Ranaut

It would again be her wardrobe, especially her airport looks.