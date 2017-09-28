Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff to share screen space in a YRF project!

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to team up for an action thriller to be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to team up for an action thriller to be directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film to be produced by YRF has already got its release date — January 25, 2019. The film goes on the floors next year in April.

Interestingly, a while ago there was news of Siddharth directing Tiger in the remake of the international blockbuster Rambo.

At that time, there were rumours about Hrithik being approached for it first, but the director denied it. Wonder if that film is pushed or kept on back burner. Incidentally, Tiger is a huge fan of Hrithik and he has often talked about the latter being his inspiration.