Hrithik Roshan's on a roll, here's why

This week Bollywood saw some big film announcements of which two have Hrithik Roshan in common. With the announcements of two big films in a span of mere 3 days, the actor has stunned everyone with his choice of films.

Recently, it was announced that Hrithik Roshan will be portraying the life story of mathematics genius Anand Kumar. The Vikas Bahl directorial titled 'Super 30' will explore the journey of Anand Kumar who trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for IIT-JEE the entrance exams of IIT each year with commendable success rate.

While the audience was still commending the choice of the actor for portraying a character from Bihar for the first time, Hrithik Roshan came up with another powerful film. YRF announced a big project that would bring together Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff for the first time. The film is reported to be an action thriller.

Hrithik Roshan is loved by one and all for his power-packed action performances, the upcoming film will prove to be a treat for the audience as Hrithik Roshan will be collaborating with Tiger Shroff. With his upcoming films Hrithik has showcased his evolved choice of films with two diverse genres on his list. On one hand the actor will be seen playing the math genius and the other film is an action thriller.

The actor has time and again astonished the audience with his varied and power packed performances. Be it a mentally challenged Rohit in Koi Mil gaya, superhero Krrish, smart and cunning Aryan in Dhoom 2 or the visually impaired Rohan in Kaabil, the versatile actor has offered a range of roles that touched our hearts.