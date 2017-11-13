Hrithik Roshan in a web series?

The digital revolution is underway. Slowly, but steadily, Bollywood celebrities are jumping on the web series bandwagon. And the latest one who’s most likely to join the list is Hrithik Roshan. The actor, we hear, has been approached for a web series.

Says a source, “Amazon Prime has offered Hrithik a web series. The actor met the whole team and discussed the idea. He’s open to trying out all avenues and isn’t averse to the digital platform as well. So when they approached him for a meeting, he readily agreed. Although there have just been initial talks, the team is working and putting a proper script in place.”

Hrithik, who takes a keen interest in all his projects, has asked the makers to polish the idea and work on it further. Adds our source, “Hrithik will be seen in

Super 30 and then, there is the Siddharth Anand film with Tiger Shroff that rolls next year around April. He will have dates around September-October next year and they plan to work the web series around that time.” Like most other series, this one, too, will have only a few episodes. “The makers are planning to divide it into a series of six to eight episodes, but the total length will be more than a feature film’s run-time.” At the time of going to print, the Amazon team had not responded to our queries.