How Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan nailed it on the first day of 'Kedarnath' shoot

Kedarnath is a much-awaited film because it is the launch pad of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. She began shooting for her debut film last week. Her producer, Arjun N Kapoor, speaking from Kedarnath, where the shooting is underway, talks about the most awaited debutante of the year.

“Sara is a beautiful mix of innocence and talent. She is an intelligent girl, well-read and educated, she knows how the industry functions but she is not afraid to work hard and ask questions, which is just what we needed for Kedarnath. She has totally won over the crew of the film already.”

Sara’s first day

Talking about her first day on the set he says, “Her first day, frankly, didn’t really feel like the first day. We already had done a series of rehearsals because we wanted to ensure that the actors understood their characters, and the theme and mood of the film. Sara picked the vibe at the rehearsals itself so her first day was smooth going, to say the least.”

One take actress!

Talking about her first shot, which she canned last week, Arjun says, “She got it right in the first take, but we of course, shot it a number of times for details and continuity. Everyone on the sets stopped to watch her perform. For someone who is doing her first film, she was very comfortable in front of the camera and a big outdoor unit.”

Sara: A director’s actor!

Arjun further reveals, “Sara is a director’s actor. She completely follows the vision that Abhishek Kapoor has for her and her character in the film. I guess, that’s the reason why she chose the best from the many offers that we know were coming her way.”

No tantrums at all

Commenting on reports of Sara throwing tantrums on the sets, the producer says, “These reports are not just incorrect, but also malicious towards our young actress who is extremely professional. Sara is giving her 100 per cent to the film.”