How Race 3 producer’s pet dog forces people to stay alert at meetings

Like most star pets, Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha’s pet dog Max, too, has his own quirks. The golden retriever often accompanies his master to the office and he makes it a point to attend most meetings because he has a weakness for the biscuits that are served to the people in attendance.

What is most interesting is the fact that when Max sees someone being fidgety, he tugs at their shirt sleeves to convey that they must sit up and stay alert to what is being said. Most people who visit Taurani’s office are in love with Max and they don’t mind being reprimanded by him because he does it affectionately.

Coincidentally, Max is the same breed as Entertainment, the canine protagonist of Ramesh’s earlier production venture, It’s Entertainment (2014), starring Akshay Kumar.