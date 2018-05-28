How marriage hasn’t dented Anushka Sharma’s brand equity

In Bollywood, there’s been a notion that marriage affects an actress’ career and weakens her brand equity. But that has been changing and now Anushka Sharma is in the forefront. Post her wedding, the Pari actress is being seen as the face of five big mass brands. “For long, the industry has said that mass appeal of an actress goes down post their wedding. By marrying before she turned 30, Anushka showed that this is a stereotype she wanted to take head-on,” observes our source, adding, “She has some of the biggest films up for release this year (Zero, Sui Dhaaga, an important cameo in Sanju) and now she has signed five big brands, taking her total tally of brands to 17!”

The source adds, “Brands believe that Anushka resonates across the country and across all age groups. After her wedding, Anushka had launches of three new brand campaigns. She has also signed two more mass brands — a leading mouth freshener company which will be announced soon and a legging label for which she will be shooting their brand campaign.”