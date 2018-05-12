How both Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are open to media ‘criticism’

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, there can’t be enough of the legend. The actor has started a novel exercise of having an interaction with the media after the release of his film. While interviews prior to release are part of promotions, Big B’s idea seems to be to absorb even the criticism from the fourth estate.

Incidentally, Bachchan started his interesting exercise with Te3n. And now, he did it again with 102 Not Out. His co-star Rishi Kapoor, with whom he’s teamed up after 27 years, was also present. The interaction was an eye-opener for both — the legends as well as the media.