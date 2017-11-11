Hot-bod ready in four months!

Shahid Kapoor sure has one of the hottest bods in B-Town. The actor can be seen flaunting his six-pack abs in the trailer of Padmavati but in the soon-to-be-launched romantic song Ek Dil Ek Jaan, we will get to see a lot more of it.

THAT WAS NOT THE PLAN

Shahid plays Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmavati. Although the actor always maintained his fitness level, much before Padmavati went on floors and he began shooting, there was no plan to have such body shots in the film. Reveals a source from the team, “The initial plan was to not show too much of Shahid’s body but when Sanjay Leela Bhansali saw how much Shahid had worked on his hot-bod, he decided to put a lot of shirtless scenes showing off his bare chest and six packs. Even in the new song, 90 per cent of the song will have Shahid bare-bodied.”

THE TARGET

We spoke to Shahid’s trainer Samir Jaura, who trained the actor for the role. He says, “It took him about four months to get into the shape he wanted to be in. He was extremely focussed, determined and totally fuss-free. I understood his body-type and what he wanted after I had a couple of meetings with him. Shahid is playing a king so he had to look big and fuller. He doesn’t need to be huge in terms of body-type, but he had to behave in a kingly manner. Shahid looks mindblowing as the Maharaja and his costumes are extremely elegant.”

SHAHID’S DIET

Shahid’s trainer also made sure he’s on a proper diet routine to attain his desired look. He tells us, “Shahid was on a very low-carb diet and obviously, it was a completely vegetarian diet. It was difficult. But we had to put him on a diet like that because he had to look leaner and lose a little weight too.”

Talking about his diet plan for an entire day, Samir reveals, “There was a lot of brown rice, quinoa, and broccoli. He would have five-six meals a day. So for breakfast, he would have oatmeal and dry fruits. At around 11.30 am, he would have his protein shake with some fruits. After that, he would have rajma but with brown rice, broccoli, and quinoa. For evening snacks, he would have moong or chickpea salad or peanuts. Then, he would hit the gym and have another protein shake. Then, straight head for dinner which would either be a salad with some pulses and green veggies or just a soup.”

WORKOUT REGIME

Along with a fixed diet, Shahid would also do a lot of functional training sessions. At the gym too, he followed a set pattern of workout. Samir explains, “Shahid did a lot of boot camp kind of training on the beach, which had him working out with ropes, sandbags. Sometimes, he would train on a ladder, it was more like how Army men train.”