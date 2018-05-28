Hirani shows Sanju's trailer to Ranbir Kapoor's parents; an elated Rishi says, 'I swear I thought it's Sanjay Dutt'

Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju', which has Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Sanjay Dutt, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It has been a hot topic of dicussion ever since the first pics of Ranbir got leaked from the sets of the film.

While the entire nation is waiting for its trailer with baited breaths, Ranbir's parents - Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, got a chance to watch it a few days back thanks to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the producer of the film, and Rajkumar Hirani. And after having seen the video now, we can't thank the duo enough for recording the veteran actor's reactions for otherwise we would have missed out on such a precious moment from the family's life.

Rishi Kapoor couldn't control his emotions after watching the trailer. He said, 'I swear, I thought Sanjay aaya hai.' An elated Rishi heaped praises on Ranbir and went on to say that he is proud of him. But he soon recollected himself and said one must not indulge in flattery with his/her son. "Apne bete ko itna bhi nahi chahdana chahiye," he said.

Ranbir, who was shown the clip at the closing ceremony of IPL 2018, was more than happy to see his father's reaction. He went on to reveal that this is the first time in his career when his father has appreciated his work.

Speaking about the teaser of his son's film, Mr. Kapoor had earlier told PTI, "I found it very good. He is looking the part. He has worked very hard for all those different parts. To make up his body, he took six weeks off and grew hair. He is an actor and he has passion as well. Thankfully, one thing that I have passed on to him is my passion for work and films."

Watch the heart-warming video here -

The trailer of Sanju will hit YouTube on May 30. The film is scheduled to release on 29th June this year. Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.