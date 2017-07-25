Here's why Salman Khan worries about Katrina Kaif on the sets of 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Salman Khan can't hold back his fondness for ex-flame, Katrina Kaif. They gave us candid pictures and memorable quotes for each other at IIFA in New York, they are hard to be missed on Bigg Boss and now audience can't wait for their big screen reunion in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Two stars are currently working together on the sequel of 2012 hit, Ek Tha Tiger where Zoya aka Katrina Kaif will be seen doing action scenes and stunts like Tiger Salman Khan. But that worries the superstar. According to BollywoodLife report, Katrina was supposed to perform a deep-sea diving stunt for the film. While the actress was game for doing her own stunt, Salman wasn't too happy with that. He wanted her to use a body double, worrying that she might hurt herself. But Katrina Kaif who played a scuba diver instructor in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was happy to go back into the ocean once again. She even shared picture of her performing the stunt in Morocco.

And by the looks of it Salman Khan doesn't need to worry, this fit and fabulous actress looks totally in control of the stunt.

First time surfing in Essaouira A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Back out again....... A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:51pm PDT

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is all set for December 22 release this year.