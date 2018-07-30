Here's why Pamela Singh Bhutoria is all praises for her 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3' director Tigmanshu Dhulia

The stunning and talented actress Pamela Singh Bhutoria who is back on the silver screen with multi-starrer film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, is all praises for director Tigmanshu Dhulia. Pamela believes that Tigmanshu believes in performance and knows exactly how to get it.

While praising the director, the ravishing actress said, “He a man who believes in performance and knows how to get it. I just did what he asked me to do.”Calling herself a director’s actor, she further added, “The best part of the job is that he let's you be the best version of yourself every day and also lets you explore many lives and many emotions in one lifetime.”

Pamela who seems to be in awe of Tigmanshu, further talked about her character from the film Deepal. "My character is of a strong sensible, intelligent and tech-savy girl who has strong sense of duty and holds her father in high regard," she went on to say.

Pamela Singh Bhutoria is best known for her portrayal in Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani, where she essayed the role of a receptionist who helped Vidya's character in the film to break into a workplace to get the IP handle of a suspect’s computer. Since then the young star has starred with superstars in the South and has appeared with Amitabh Bachchan in an advert.

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Chitrangada Singh.