Here’s why Kareena Kapoor Khan won’t sign her next till March

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on the big screen a year ago in Ki And Ka (2016). She does have a release in 2018, but her fans are hoping she will go back to doing two or more films a year. For which the actress should be signing films now. But the actress does not seem to be in the mood to comply, at the moment.

A SHORT BREAK

An insider says, “Bebo wants to take a short break after completing the film she is currently working on. She will finish shooting the only film she has on hand in December. She is getting many offers, but she has told all the filmmakers who have approached her that she will only start listening to narration from December onwards.” Post son Taimur’s first birthday that she needs to plan, we assume!

TIME WITH TAIMUR

While there is speculation that SLB has shown interest in her for Gustakhiyaan, she had said no to the film two years ago. The insider adds, “She wants to take a three-month break. She won’t begin anything before March next year. She wants to spend time with Taimur and even take him on a vacation. Post that she will decide which film to do” Bebo sure is balancing motherhood and her career really well.