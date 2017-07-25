Here's why Anil Kapoor apologised to Pawan Malhotra on stage...

At the launch of the second trailer and sangeet party of Mubarakan, Anil Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role in the film, apologised to his co-star Pawan Malhotra on stage in front of the media. Speaking to Pawan, he said on the mic, from the stage, “I am sorry, main emotional ho gaya tha.” It sparked speculations about what could be the reason for this.

‘I can only guess’

When we spoke to Pawan, he said that he was taken by surprise! “We did not have any fight or tiff on the sets. In fact, we had a great time shooting together. I can only guess why he must have apologised. There was one particular scene in which Anil had to say a dialogue looking at me as I walk down the stairs. However, I wasn’t required in that frame. Still, Anil told me to walk down the stairs (as a cue), but I told him that I don’t need to do that. I felt ‘main har baar chadhu utru, five takes honge...’. I told him instead, ‘Nazar maarlo, yaar’. All he had to do is look there. He must have felt ye mana kar raha hai, (cue) nahi de raha hai. That’s the only reason I can think for him to apologise,” says Pawan.

Work comes first

The actor who is playing Anil’s brother in the film, is sharing screen space with the actor for the first time. “After a screening of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Anil had called and appreciated my performance. Now, in Mubarakan, it was so inspiring to work with him. I take my job very seriously, and Anil is also totally into his work. After every shot he would ask ‘Accha kiya na maine?’ Aaj bhi wohi josh hai, he is enjoying his work. Despite being a star he is not taking his work casually. Even if he is on the sets for eight to 10 hours, he is totally alert. That’s such a good thing and as an actor you love working with him,” elaborates Pawan.

No airs

Pawan recalls an instance when they were staying in a hotel in London during the shoot. “Anil has two long speeches in the climax. On the day of the shoot, he just knocked on my room in the morning and told me he wanted to rehearse the lines with me. By God’s grace, I am good at remembering dialogue and he wanted me to give him the cues. Any other star would have called me to his room, but he needed me so he came to my room,” says Pawan appreciative of Anil.