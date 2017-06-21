Here's when Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez will shoot 'Bandook Meri Laila' for 'A Gentleman'

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have mostly wrapped up A Gentleman. Only a few days of patch work and song is left to be shot.

The teaser has a catchy number called Bandook Meri Laila, which was added at the last moment.

Says a source, “The song was being discussed and the directors loved the tune. They immediately added that to the teaser. Now it’s gone viral. Everyone’s asking for the song.” Sid and Jackie will be shooting for the dance track sometime next month. “Both of them are busy with their respective films. Sid is shooting for Aiyaary, Jackie is wrapping up work on Judwaa 2. They are mostly filming the song next month. It will be used as a promotional track for A Gentleman.”