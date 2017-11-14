Here's what Sridevi has to say about comparisons between her daughter Janvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

Sridevi's daughter Janvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's princess Sara Ali Khan are the hottest star kids to watch out for in Bollywood.

While Sara has already begun shooting for her big screen debut in Abhishek Kapoor's film 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, Janvi is waiting for Karan Johar's remake of Sairat to go on floors.Comparisons are inevitable between the two young ladies but Sridevi says competition only makes one work harder. In an interview to Mid-day, Chandni actress said, "Competition can never be eliminated from this industry. There is nothing wrong with it. It keeps you on your toes, making you work harder. But, the biggest challenge lay in bettering your craft, and faring better than you did the last time."

And pictures from Deepika Padukone's big bash proved that two star kids gearing up for stardom can be friends as well. Karan Johar shared happy moments from the party where the young ones posed together. Sridevi also said, "You don't have to turn your face away from each other just because you are pitted against one another at work,

Jahnvi and Sara strike a pose!!!! and I do what I do in every photo! Am a repetitive poser! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 5, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

The young ones! The star one and the me! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 5, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

Janvi's debut film goes on floors early next month and though the veteran actress tries to guide her in her this journey she even said, "Children have their own mind. When it comes to her work, I don't want to advise. She must cultivate her craft all by herself, make her own choices and chart her own path."