Here's what Jacqueline Fernandez has to say on 'Padmavati' controversy

Reacting to the ongoing controversy surrounding Padmavati, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, on Monday, said film is a form of art and everyone has the freedom of speech. The Kick actress said that those who have issues with the film rather should not watch it, but violence is not the way to solve it.

"I just think that film is a form of art and everyone has the freedom of speech. Everyone has the freedom to make what they want to make, if people do not like or have issue with, then they don?t need to watch it. I just feel that violence is a complete no. It's a very wrong thing to do. There are better ways to solve issues," she said.

Padmavati has been embroiled in a spate of controversies ever since its inception. The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering historical facts.

In the recent development, Shahid, who plays Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus, has urged everyone to give the film a chance. The movie will hit theatres on December 1.