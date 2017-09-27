Here's what Jackie Shroff has to say about Tiger Shroff moving in with Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani haven't even confirmed their relationship status and rumour mills are abuzz about Baaghi 2 stars moving in together!

After being spotted together at red carpet dos, lunch dates, as gym mates and of course doing a film together as well, the next obvious step in their relationship seemed to move in together. Reports have been abuzz that Shroff kid is planning to move in with Patani at her newly purchased house in Bandra. But in an interview to Mid-day Daddy Shroff denied any truth in these rumours. Jackie Shroff said,"Tiger is a child. I don't think he has any plans to move out. At least, he hasn't told me."

But didn't want to sound like a conservative father, he quickly retorted to say that he wouldn't have any issues whenever his son decides to move out. Jackie Shroff said, "Everyone finds a life partner, gets married and decides to settle down. If Tiger plans to move out and stay independently, I don't have any issues with it. But knowing my children, they won't do that. "

Just like daddy dear, even mommy Ayesha Shroff laughed off the rumours of her son Tiger moving out of the house. She said, "Tiger is very much staying at home with us," she asserted. Apparently the rumours of their plans to live-in together started off after Tiger was spotted helping her rumoured ladylove to move in her new house.

After music video for Befikra, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani will be seen in Ahmed Shroff's 'Baaghi 2'. The duo recently wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film.