Here's what Baahubali director SS Rajamouli' has to say about Rajkummar Rao's Newton being India's official entry at the Oscars

Last Friday saw the release of Rajkummar Rao's 'Newton'. The film not only opened to fantastic reviews by the film critics but the makers also made the big announcement that their film is India's official entry to the foreign language category at the Oscars this year. Beating Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion which were also in the running for the selection. Many felt disappointed that India's most loved and record breaking blockbusters didn't get selected, but Baahubali director isn't among them. SS Rajamouli said that he aims for maximum reach for his movies and money for everyone associated with his film.

In an interview to a news agency, SS Rajamouli said, "(I am) Not at all (disappointed at losing out the race to Oscars this year). When I make a film, I never think about awards. It is not my aim. The aim is to first satisfy myself with the story and then next is to see that it reaches the maximum number of audience and makes money for everyone who has put their life in it. That is my most important thing. If awards come, then I am happy. If they don’t, I don’t mind that because they are not at all my criteria."

Newton stars Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead to the tell the story of a government clerk who wants to run fair elections in Naxalite area of central India.. The film has beaten Bollywood biggies, Shraddha Kapoor as 'Haseena Parker' and Sanjay Dutt's comeback film 'Bhoomi' too which also released on the same day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “Starting on low levels on Fri morning, to packing an IMPRESSIVE total over the weekend, #Newton has emerged VICTORIOUS at the BO.#Newton is expected to maintain momentum on weekdays... Fri 96 lakhs, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.42 cr. Total: ₹ 6.90 cr [430 screens]. India biz."

It's time for double celebrations for actor Rajkummar Rao who said, "I am very happy and excited with the news that Newton is India's official entry.We will try and do everything to make it to the list." Newton will now compete with Angelina Jolie's 'First They Killed My Father' from Cambodia, Robin Campillo’s 'BPM: Beats Per Minute' from France, among other contenders to make it to final six.

The 90th Academy Awards will take place on March 4, 2018.

(With Agency inputs)