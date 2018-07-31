Here's how the makers of 'Gold' recreated 1948's iconic Olympic hockey stadium for Akshay Kumar's film

As Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' inches towards its release date, interesting details about the film's shoot are surfacing on a daily basis. It was recently revealed that director Reema Kagti was so keen on recreating the historic moment on the big-screen that she got the Olympic stadium of 1948 recreated for the shoot of the film. No, she did not literally get it re-built but she ensured that the scenes were shot at a location that looked closest to the original.

The team shot all their match sequences at Odsell Stadium built on the same model as the Wembley Stadium, which was where India won its first Olympic gold as a free nation.

'Gold' revolves around Tapan Das (Akshay Kumar), a real-life character who had a desire to win India’s first gold medal in hockey as an independent nation. He coached the team for the 1948 Olympics in London, inspiring the athletes to make a mark against the British on their own turf. Subsequently, India won the gold medal on August 12, 1948.

Going in sync with the film's backdrop, the makers have left no stone unturned in recreating the entire stadium. The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.

‘Gold’ not only marks the first ever association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar but is also the Bollywood debut film of TV sensation Mouni Roy.

Gold song 'Ghar Layenge Gold' shows us a glimpse of the stadium that was recreated for the film -

The film that also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, is all set to release on the 15th August 2018.