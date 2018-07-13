Here's how Priyanka Chopra celebrated her brother Siddharth's birthday

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra kicked off her younger brother, Siddharth Chopra's birthday celebration with an epic party on Wednesday night. The 'Quantico' star took to Instagram to extend birthday wish to her brother. In the post, she also mentioned that how her brother reminds her of their father, Ashok Chopra.

In the post, the star can also be seen enjoying family time. She wrote, "Hey hey lil bro.. happiest birthday and all my love and luck.. you have turned into such a special man.. I?m so proud of you and love you. You remind me so much of dad. Thank you for your kindness...and epic party last night!! see you as I?m back.. love DidiPs... #birthdaypunches are so much fun @siddharthchopra89."

It should be recalled that Priyanka's father passed away in 2013 due to cancer. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen opposite Salman Khan in 'Bharat', which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. She will also be seen in 'The Sky Is Pink'.