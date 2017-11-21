Here's how Padmavati's loss turns out to be Fukrey Returns and Monsoon Shootout's gain

Padmavati‘s release got indefinitely deferred and now Sanjay Leela Bhansali film may not reach audience this year. While the film fraternity is shocked and worried about the fate of Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer's few films are getting benefited.

Farhan Akhtar's production 'Fukrey Returns' and Nawazuddin Siddhique starrer 'Monsoon Shootout' could have been sandwiched between the two biggest releases of the year, 'Padmavati' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' but now with period drama coming out in 2018, the makers of both the movies have preponed their respective films.

Instead of December 15, Fukrey Returns and Monsoon Shootout will now hit theatres on December 8th. This gives the two films a chance to survive better at the box-office before Tiger aka Salman Khan roars at the theatres with 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Initially Nawaz's film was supposed to release with Tiger Zinda Hai on December 22. But later the makers announced that December 15 will be the D-day for the film. Now that Padmavati has been pushed due to incessant protests against the film’s content, the cop drama will release on December 8 now.

Same goes for Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal starrer Fukrey Returns. Pulkit confirmed the news on Twitter and wrote, " Fukrey Returns now releasing on 8th December!"

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma's film was supposed to hit theatres this week. But the team also might shift their release now. Says a source from the team, “The film has been sent to the CBFC (Central Board Of Film Certification), but it has not been certified yet. The certification might happen today. In that case, the film will stick to its original release date (November 24). But now that Padmavati has moved, the producers are also thinking about taking up the vacant December 1 slot.”