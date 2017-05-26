Here's how Amitabh Bachchan REACTED to this VIRAL pic of bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya at Cannes!

The picture of the mother-daughter duo is breaking the internet even days after it was clicked at Cannes 2017...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not the only diva who made heads turn when she graced the Cannes red carpet this year. Her daughter Aaradhya was also quite the centre of attraction at the French Riveria.

When the mother-daughter duo were leaving for Cannes this year, Aaradhya was visibly even more excited about it than mom Aishwarya. Aaradhya had in fact, posed for the paparazzi at the airport as well.

Now, we all have been talking about the blue gown that Aishwarya wore for her final red carpet appearance on her day one at Cannes. Recently, a picture of Aish in that Cinderella-esque dress along with daughter Aaradhya started doing the rounds on various social media platforms. Since then, the picture has gone viral.

Both Aish and Aaradhya look nothing less than a Disney queen and princess. When Amitabh Bachchan came across the fairy tale-like picture of his daughter-in-law and granddaughter, you know what he did?

Big B took to his Twitter account and poster the picture writing, "Bahurani aur hamari Rani .. !!!"

T 2434 - Bahurani aur hamari Rani .. !!! pic.twitter.com/slqauAt9GJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2017

He even shared a video of Aish and Aaradhya that was tweeted by one of his fan clubs on Twitter.