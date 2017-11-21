Here is why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan broke down in front of paparazzi

Bachchans hosted a grand birthday bash when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya turned 6.

But on her father Krishna Raj's birth anniversary, Aishwarya was hoping to have a quite affair with the actress sponsoring the treatment of 100 kids who were born with cleft lips and palates, a condition her father was born with as well. So, along with Aaradhya and her mother Vrinda Raj, Ash visited the SMILE foundation, to meet and greet the children. But her star status became an issue of sorts in what was a personally emotional moment for the actress.

The 44-year-old is not sponsoring surgeries at the SMILE foundation but even cut a cake in her father’s memory. But not without paparazzi's presence. Devdas actress became overwhelmed by shutterbugs chasing her and leading to chaos there. Surprisingly enough she reached a point of tears, incessantly asking the paps to stop clicking the pictures, reminding them this is not one of those events. Agitated at their behaviour, a teary-eyed Aishwarya pleaded to the cameramen saying, “Please stop it. You guys don’t know the work. This is not a premiere. This is not another public event. Please show some respect guys. What’s wrong with you all?”

On work front Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently shooting for Fanney Khan with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.