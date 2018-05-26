Here are two new pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana looking like a complete diva

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, who recently turned 18, seems to be internet's latest obsession. The star kid makes heads turn every time she steps out of the house as the spotlight never seems to leave her side.

Her transformation from a shy girl to a diva has been noticed by one and all and she is already been hailed as a fashionista by many.

She recently made headlines when her mother Gauri instagrammed a stunning picture of her on May 21, with the caption, "Gearing up for a birthday bash... Thanks @karanjohar Pic credits: @avigowariker". The picture was clicked by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker and she was rumoured to be styled by Shah Rukh and Gauri's close friend and Bollywood's big daddy Karan Johar.

Now, some new pictures of her have surfaced. The first one sees the eighteen-year-old sporting a black crop top and a pair of denims. It appears to be from her recent birthday bash.

She is seen posing in a gorgeous vine-red lehenga in the second one. Gauri had recently posted a picture from a Kolkata wedding and we are assuming that this one is from there. Needless to say, Suhana is looking stunning in both the pictures.

As per reports, Suhana, who aspires to become an actor like her megastar daddy, has been getting groomed by none other than Karan himself. We won't be surprised if she makes her Bollywood debut by 2020.