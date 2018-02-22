Hema Malini to present a dance drama at 'Rasotsav' festival in Mathura

A two-day classical music festival aimed at promoting tourism here will see performances by Pandit Jasraj, Hari Prasad Chaurasia and actor-politician Hema Malini. Malini, who is the BJP MP from Mathura, said the Rasotsav festival, beginning tomorrow, will promote young talent in the area of classical music.

"We want to make Mathura a tourist hub and promote new talent in classical music and dances," Malini told reporters today, adding that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest at the event.

She said noted dancer Shobhna, singers Kavita Sethi and Kailash Kher will also perform. Malini herself will present a dance drama on the second day of the festival.