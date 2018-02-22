Trending#

PNB Fraud

Nirav Modi

Narendra Modi

India vs South Africa

Winter Olympics 2018

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood

Hema Malini to present a dance drama at 'Rasotsav' festival in Mathura

Hema Malini

, File Photo

Share

Written By

PTI

Updated: Feb 22, 2018, 10:13 PM IST

A two-day classical music festival aimed at promoting tourism here will see performances by Pandit Jasraj, Hari Prasad Chaurasia and actor-politician Hema Malini. Malini, who is the BJP MP from Mathura, said the Rasotsav festival, beginning tomorrow, will promote young talent in the area of classical music.

"We want to make Mathura a tourist hub and promote new talent in classical music and dances," Malini told reporters today, adding that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest at the event.

She said noted dancer Shobhna, singers Kavita Sethi and Kailash Kher will also perform. Malini herself will present a dance drama on the second day of the festival. 

Join the discussion



Next story

Next Story