Heard this? Sridevi to have a cameo in Janhvi and Ishaan's Bollywood debut film 'Dhadak'?

Recently, Karan Johar made it official that he's launching Sridevi's daughter Jahnvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's half brother Ishaan Khatter in Sairat remake titled Dhadak. The movie is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Karan made the formal announcement on his Twitter account by sharing some posters of the film, introducing the latest additions to his Dharma family.

While the excitement about the fresh pair is already soaring high, looks like the makers have also planned a special surprise for the viewers.

If recent reports are anything to go by, then mom Sridevi may be seen in her daughter Jahnvi's debut film. A leading daily quoted a source as saying, "The role of the girl’s mother in this film is brief but very important. And the woman must look graceful, dignified and be able to express her love for her rebellious daughter and be able to stand up for her against the father who is vehemently opposed to her daughter marrying a boy from a socio-economically backward section. Srideviji will add a completely new dimension to the plot.” Apparently, the actress hasn't given her nod to the role yet.

Dhadak is all set to roll in December this year and will hit the theatres on July 6, 2018. The film is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan, who has earlier directed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.