Heard this? Salman Khan doesn't want John Abraham to be part of 'Race 3'

The 'Race' franchise is best remembered as a star-studded edge of the seat thriller, where audience can't guess what will happen next.

And the casting process of Remo D'Souza's 'Race 3' is living upto the brand's reputation. The makers have already denied rumours about Amitabh Bacchan working with Salman Khan in this film and Daisy Shah has no idea about her being a part of 'Race 3' inspite of news doing the rounds. The only thing we are sure of as of now is Salman Khan will be seen in a villainous role and will reunite with his 'Kick' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez again.

She is also the luckiest one among all the Race actors to have bagged a role in the third film in the franchise. As Saif Ali Khan confessed that he wasn't offered the film and now we hear that Bhaijaan doesn't want John Abraham to be assocated with the Race franchise anymore too. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, while Salman himself has stepped in to the role of Saif Ali Khan in the third part of the series, doesn't want his old enemy John Abraham to be a part of the movie.

The two actors don't seem to have moved from a eleven year old fight, when they were together on a world tour. The two actors had differences over different payments being made to various actors for their perfomance. Salman and John were a part of Nikhil Advani's star studded ensemble 'Salaam E Ishq' in 2007, but they didn't have any scenes together. The two haven't spoken to each other ever since inspite of being no public fights. Akshay Kumar made the two interact with each other on the sets of 'Desi Boyz' but looks like that wasn't enough to end the cold war.