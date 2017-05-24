Heard this? Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' to be Mouni Roy's Bollywood debut?

We had already reported earlier that Salman Khan may be launching TV's favourite actress, Naagin fame Mouni Roy in Bollywood, in one of his home productions. A source had informed us earlier, "Salman had seen the same spark in Sonakshi Sinha when he launched her in Dabangg. He sees Mouni as being extremely desi, a traditional Indian heroine draped in a saree. He is looking at launching Mouni in one of his forthcoming home productions.”

But if recent reports are to be believed then it's not Salman but Akshay Kumar who will introduce Mouni into B-Town with his upcoming biopic Gold. The movie is touted to be a sports biopic on the life of field Hockey player Balbir Singh.

Gold is to be directed by Reema Kagti and word has it that Akshay is quite keen to work with Mouni. While an official confirmation on the same is still awaited, several reports have already informed about the developments sating that Mouni is most likely to make her Bollywood debut opposite Khilaadi Kumar in Gold.

While we wait for an official announcement, watch this space for more updates