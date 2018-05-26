'He's doing fine': Shoojit Sircar confirms Irrfan Khan for Udham Singh biopic

Finally! Director Shoojit Sircar, who managed to impress the audience once again with his last offering October, has found his leading man for the Udhan Singh biopic, which he intends to direct next. Turns out that Irrfan Khan will be seen playing the protagonist in the Udham Singh biopic. The actor-director have previously collaborated for the much appreciated film Piku, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Shoojit confirmed having Irrfan on board for the Udham Singh biopic. Sircar was quoted as saying, "I’ve been speaking to both Irrfan and his wife (Sutapa Sikdar), he’s responding well to the treatment and trying to cope with the knowledge that he’s battling NeuroEndocrine tumour by treating the recuperation in Europe like a short and unexpected holiday.” When the IndianExpress enquired about Irrfan's health, Sircar told the portal, "He is doing fine."

The biopic is likely to go on floors by the end of this year and hopefully Irrfan will be completely cured by then. Sircar further told the tabloid, "We hope to roll by the year-end, but will wait till Irrfan is ready to shoot. He’s one of our finest actors and a dear friend.” Now this is indeed a good news for all the fans of Irrfan!

Those who're uninitiated, the biopic will be based on the life of the revolutionary Udham Singh, who is known for assassinating former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, Michael O’Dwyer, in order to avenge the massacre of 1919.