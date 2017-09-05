Have Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha made it official?

Looks like Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have now come out in public with their otherwise alleged hush hush relationship. The two actors have reportedly been dating for over a year and now the duo made quite a statement, when Ali had Richa by his side for the world premiere of his film, Victoria and Abdul at the Venice Film Festival.

Richa wrapped up her shoot and work commitments and flew down to Venice to be by Ali's side on his big day of the premiere. While Ali left for Venice on Friday night, Richa flew down a day later as she was shooting for her upcoming television show.

They walked down the red carpet together at the official media event, thus confirming the news. They have known each other for over four years but have been dating officially for the past period of a little over a year now.

Victoria and Abdul has Hollywood star Judi Dench as Ali's co star. The movie is slated to hit the theatres in India on September 22.