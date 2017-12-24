Has Nargis Fakhri replaced Chitrangda Singh?

Exactly a year ago, there were reports of Chitrangda Singh doing Girish Malik’s Torbaaz opposite Sanjay Dutt. However, it now turns out that Nargis Fakhri has been pencilled in for the same project. The actress even posted a photograph from the snow-capped location in Kyrgyzstan with co-star Dutt. Sanjay is said to be playing a retired army worker while the leading lady is an NGO worker who helps with refugee kids in Afghanistan being trained as suicide bombers.

The important thing here, though, is the last time reports of Chitrangda being the leading lady were leaked out, it was said that she was a good friend of Girish Malik and they had talked about the role at length. Wonder what happened there? Did Chitrangda act pricey or was she just understanding enough to let her common friends (the producers and director) replace her with the younger Nargis? Watch this space to know more about the game of musical chairs being interestingly played out.