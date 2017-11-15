Has Fanney Khan - Race 3 clash been averted because of Salman Khan?

It’s been long since Salman Khan has been giving massive hits on Eid. So much so that his fans have started expecting one of Salman’s films to be releasing on the festival each year. This is year too, Remo D’souza’s Race 3 starring Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead, is slated for an Eid release. However, when the news broke out that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fanney Khan opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is set to clash with Salman’s Race 3 on Eid next year, it certainly managed to create a stir amongst the audience.

Now as per a report in Mid Day, the clash has garnered a lot of reactions, which has not gone down well with the makers of Fanney Khan as they are cautious about their decision. Moreover, trade experts have told the makers that it is “suicidal” to release the film with Salman’s Eid release. A trade analyst told Mid Day, “Reactions to the news weren’t favourable. Eid is locked for a Salman film. Any film clashing with it must be contextually strong.” The report further suggested that after several warnings, a number production meetings were held and the makers have decided to look for a new release date. What’s interesting is that the film is now also missing from production house T-Series’ 2018 line-up.

However, when the film was announced, producers Arjun N Kapoor, Prernaa Arora and Bhushan Kumar had released a joint statement saying, “We have locked the release date of Fanney Khan on Eid 2018 (June 15). We decided on Eid because of the lead character Fanney Khan, played by Anil Kapoor, is a Muslim character and there’s no better day than Eid (to release it).”

Well, now with the makers retracting their decision, we’ll have to see when we get to witness Fanney Khan on the silver screen.