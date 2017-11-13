Harshvardhan Kapoor's next with Vikramaditya Motwane gets a release date

Vikramaditya Motwane's next directorial venture starring Harshvardhan Kapoor will release next year on May 25. The yet-untitled project is set in Mumbai and focuses on a young man's quest for revenge, and the discovery that he is destined for much bigger things.

"The story explores love, friendship, anger and heroism and its relevance in today's times. It's been with me for a very long time and I'm delighted at the way it's turned out. The action sequences are awesome and I can't wait for the audience to see it," Motwane said in a statement.

The film has some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew. The movie has been shot at various locations in and around Mumbai.

Amit Trivedi has composed the music for the film, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

Reliance Entertainment and Eros International have come together to release the movie with Phantom Films.