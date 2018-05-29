Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero unmasks the water mafia in Mumbai, Here's why

It’s a known fact that in many parts of India, mafia are active in regions where there’s water scarcity. These gangs procure water from illegal sources and sell them to people at exorbitant rates. There is also growing evidence that a lot of water supplied by government bodies is lost to theft and leakage in pipelines. Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming directorial, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, highlights this basic, but a not-often-discussed issue.

The subject of the movie will resonate with people in water-starved localities, who buy water at inflated rates because of the authorities’ failure to tackle the ‘tanker mafia’. There are many tanker operators in Mumbai and its neighboring areas, who collectively own 200 trucks and tempos. These operators allegedly procure water supplied by the authorities and sell it late at night or in the wee hours.

Earlier this year, the authorities had busted a South Mumbai-based water mafia, who had stored 50,000 litres in a slum pocket. The gang was reportedly selling water at Rs. 300 per tanker.

Vikramaditya Motwane says, “Water scarcity is just not limited to rural India. My film is a vigilante drama about a masked avenger, who comes to the rescue of Mumbaikars in their never-ending battle against corruption. A lot of research has gone into the movie.”

Starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, Priyanshu Paniyuli and Ashish Verma as friends, 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' stars Nishikant Kamat in a negative role as an MLA who turns their life upside down. After garnering immense accolades from the audience and critics alike for 'Udaan' and 'Lootera' amongst others, Vikramaditya Motwane is all set to deliver yet another gripping story.

The trailer of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero encompasses humor, drama, action, and tragedy making the trailer an interesting watch. The film promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew, and is shot at some never before seen locations in and around Mumbai.

The movie will hit the theatres on June 1.