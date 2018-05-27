Harshvardhan Kapoor reveals what he'll do if Bhavesh Joshi Superhero becomes a hit!

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is pinning high hopes on his next release Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, says if the film does commercially well, it will encourage him to offer more such interesting stories to audience. Harshvardhan's debut film Mirzya had failed to make an impact at the box office.

"The hardest thing today (in the film industry) is to get money to make a film, then to make a film and complete it. So all that has been done with "Bhavesh Joshi". Now what is left is for people to give the film a chance, talk about it. If that happens with the film (referring to positive response to the film), I would love to give audience many different kind of films. Five years from now I want to give audience films that have never been seen before. If I can do that I will be happy," Harshvardhan said.

For Bhavesh Joshi, the 27-year-old actor has teamed up with director Vikramaditya Motwane and he says it has been a great learning experience. "He (Motwane) has made four films in eight years and I have worked with Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra ('Mirzya' director), who has made five films in 20 years, these guys have certain pace of working, they are masters. Even if they miss the mark and don't make masterpieces completely, it is (still) damn good," he said.

Bhavesh Joshi is about group of young friends, who want to do the right and challenge the wrong. It shows how circumstances make a common man a superhero. "The film is about water mafia. I firmly believe that no film will immensely change the way you live your life, but even if it puts a thought in your brain or plant a seed then next time if you do something wrong or corrupt one would think how many people will be affected by it. Mahatma Gandhi said be the change you want to see in the world and this film takes lot of inspiration from that," he said.

The film will be clashing with Harshvardhan's sister Sonam's movie Veere Di Wedding and the actor fails to understand why so much hype is being created about this. The vigilante film was initially set to release on May 25, but was later pushed to June 1, the day Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veere Di Wedding is hitting the cinema houses.

"There are 52 weeks in a year and there are so many of us in the family who are working in films and it is bound to happen at some point or the other. Both are different films. I don't think it is that big a deal as people are making it. Both Vikram and I are happy and proud of the film," he added.

The actor reveals that the delay in the film's release was caused due to Motwane's web series Sacred Games or else it would been released in January-February this year.