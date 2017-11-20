Harshdeep Kaur to sing at Farhan Akhtar’s concert

Songstress Harshdeep Kaur is set to take the stage for Farhan Akhtar’s MARD initiative’s Lalkaar concert tomorrow, to raise her voice for ending violence against women and girls. The Ik Onkar singer says, “Being a strong Punjabi woman, I intend to sing with conviction and raise my voice as a force for good. The concert is an opportunity for us artistes to galvanise a bigger movement with the wish to inspire the youth and the people of India to not turn a blind eye to what is almost becoming a social norm.”

Harshdeep adds that discrimination against women doesn’t exist only in Bollywood or Hollywood but every industry all over the world. Stating that she has felt discriminated against, too, she says, “Discrimination has many forms but my story is another story. Let’s think about the girls that never get to be born in India simply because they are not boys.” The singer will be belting out her hit tracks like Kabira, Jugni ji, Zaalima, Sanu Ik Pal, etc. and will share the stage with Armaan Malik, Salim-Sulaiman, and Papon, among others.