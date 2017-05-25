HappyBirthdayKaranJohar: 'For me, age is just a number' says KJo

With the birth of his twins, Roohi and Yash, in February this year, Karan Johar became the newest parent in B-Town. And as the filmmaker celebrates his birthday today, he says that this birthday is a "very special" one. HT Café caught up with him asking how does it feel like to turn 45? "I can’t believe I’m turning 45. I don’t feel it at all in my head or in my heart. And I’m definitely not behaving like a 45-year-old (laughs). Actually, it’s the first time in many years that I have thought, 'Should I be wearing this? I’m now 45.' For the first time, I’m thinking that I should consider some of my wardrobe choices. But besides that, I can’t believe I have reached this number. I feel the same the way I did when I turned 30. For me, age is just a number, and I’m going to say that even if I don’t believe it, as it makes me feel good, temporarily," KJo said.

Isn't this birthday special with your babies around? KJo told the daily, "Yes, it’s my first birthday with my babies, though they don’t know that they are making the day their papa turns 45 so special," says the director adding how his life has changed completely ever since Roohi and Yash came into his life, "So much in life — schedules as well as routines — have changed completely. Emotions are all over the place. The happiness quotient is at its optimum. More than anything else, I feel that I have finally reached a certain point of satisfaction and contentment that we all strive for. I see a spring in my mother’s steps. Also, I sleep for seven hours now and feel really light as opposed to the stress of responsibilities that one generally feels. Now, I feel happy that I wake up to my children, and it’s a feeling that I can’t describe."

It’s not easy being a single father, especially in India. Was he, at any point, worried about how having babies might also lead to lot of negative talk? To this the 45-year-old replied, "I’m never worried about what people have to say; or being judged. I stopped worrying a while ago. My life is my journey and my decisions come from a very solid place in my heart. I never want to look around, hear around and listen to what people say on my left or right. I have a tunnel vision in my life and that’s what I care about. The emotional decision that I took, as far as the birth of my children is concerned, comes from a wonderful place in my mother’s and my heart. We knew that we would make wonderful parents to the two energies that we were bringing into the world; I don’t care about anything else. I always say, 'kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna,'" reports HT Cafe.