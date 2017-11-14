Happy Children's Day: 5 films which will make you understand them better

Childhood is the most beautiful chapter in life. The little ones while growing up melt everyone's hearts with their innocence and adorable antics. Bollywood too has tried capturing their cuteness on the big screen and as a result audience gets funny and entertaining movies which are a great watch on Children's Day.

Although we can complain about there being very few movies made for children, but whenever filmmakers picked up a children's story it has managed to into something extraordinary.

Here's our list of 5 best children films which will make you laugh, cry and feel like giving a jaadu ki jhappi to all the little wonders around you.

Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan turned director with this film and gave us a memorable film. A film about academic pressure and dyslexic child's struggle to find his hidden talent, Taare Zameen Par raises important questions about our education system and the pressure it adds to childhood. No wonder Aamir Khan calls it his biggest film. In an interview to us earlier, Aamir said, "A film is big when it tries to say something big. It’s the intention with which the film is made. According to me Taare Zameen par is my biggest film I have made because it gives an important message about our children. So it is a much bigger film than Dhoom 3 for me."

Makdee

Imagine a veteran actress like Shabana Azmi played a second fiddle to lead actress Shweta Prasad in this one and result one of the best children's film of all times. The song ‘O Pappad Wale’ became a cult classic and will take you back in time to remind you of your childhood and we bet you would love to dance to it with your kid. Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Makdee turned Shweta Prasad into a starc overnight as she also won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for 2003 for lead her role in the film.

Chillar Party

Salman Khan as one of the producers and Ranbir Kapoor as the item boy for this film, Chillar Party bought the little ones and their life in limelight. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl, Chillar Party was named the best children's film in 2011 at the National Awards. The film has an underlying message that even small children can bring huge change in the functioning of society and the so-called system if they unite for a common cause. Chillar party was cuteness overload with Silencer, Aflatoon and their his bunch of friends entertaining us.

Stanley Ka Dabba

Amole Gupta protrayed the quirky side of teacher-student relationship in his directorial debut. As the titles suggest, the film’s subject is of schoolboy tiffins and short-tempered schoolteachers. The film not only shows the fun part of being a child but there is much more to it. Highly recommended!

The Blue Umbrella

The Blue Umbrella is a short story written by Ruskin Bond and made into a full-fledged film by Vishal Bharadwaj. Starring Shreya Sharma and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles, this film revolves around a small girl called Biniya who procures a blue Japanese umbrella from a tourist by swapping her bear claw necklace and the ongoing tussle that starts between her and Khatri, the village shop owner who wants to claim the umbrella as his own.