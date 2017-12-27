Trending#

Happy Birthday Salman Khan | Atul Agnihotri announces 'Bharat' as Bhaijaan's Eid 2019 release

Happy Birthday Salman Khan


 , Instagram (@beingsalmankhan)



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
It's Salman Khan's birthday today, perfect occassion for his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri to gift him and his fans.

 
So, producer Bhushan Kumar and Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd' Atul Agnihotri announced the Salman Khan film releasing on Eid 2019. Trade Analyst Tarar Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter as well.

   
While making the announcement, Bhushan Kumar said, “We have had a long-standing association with Salman Khan from when we acquired the music of 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' (1998). We produced Bhai’s two other films 'Lucky: No Time For Love' (2005) and 'Ready' (2011), both of which were successful collaborations. Atul and I gel well and we decided to join hands on 'Bharat', a human drama that is bound to touch you beyond measure.”

 
"Bharat" started generating buzz ever since its announcement as it brings together director Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan who has worked on several hit projects. The dynamic gave box office hits like recently released "Tiger Zinda Hai" and 2016 blockbuster "Sultan". 

 
"Bharat" is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean drama, "Ode To My Father", which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man.

 
Atul Agnihotri said that their version starts in 1947 and ends in 2000 and is the journey of a country and also a person, both of whom go by the name of Bharat.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
The film is set to release on Eid 2019.

     
 

    
   
