Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 9 Quotes by RK that you can't afford to miss!

Ranbir Kapoor not only steals our hearts with his acting prowess but also with his words...

It's Ranbir Kapoor's birthday today. The actor shares his birthday with Lata Mangeshkar and Bhagat Singh and has admitted in several interviews that he has been showing it off since his school days.

Ranbir has always managed to steal our hearts with his amazing performances on screen as well as his words. No matter what the performance of his movies his on the box office, the actor has always proved his mettle with his acting prowess.

Here's wishing the heartthrob of all the girls out there a very happy birthday as we take a look at 9 of his most memorable quotes:

1) Stardom is really fickle and temporary, it’s only hard work and the kind of work you do that really speaks.

2) Work with filmmakers who have something to say. Don’t just work with projects. Choose your makers, choose your stories, your characters, but make sure that the filmmaker has something to say because what really matters is the director and what he is going to do with the film

3) Love is very important for me. There are lots of ordinary things in life, so love should be extraordinary. I hope I am able to achieve that.

4) Arjun Rampal is my brother for life. I love him so much that I am jealous of Mehr, his wife.

5) If I had to go back to an era, I think it would be the 50s. That decade is precious for me because of Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Mehboob Khan, Dilip Kumar along with Madhubala, Meena Kumari and Waheeda Rehman. People could give their lives for cinema. Music was melodious, sets were large and technology wasn’t as advanced. But still, if you see the kind of storytelling and the technique that was used was wonderful. So, I feel, that time is really precious for me.

6) My life has become a reality show. When I am home, people are climbing trees with cameras. I feel that my personal space is being encroached upon. I will try and protect it as much as I can.

7) I am not here to beat anyone. I am here to make a name for myself, and I am glad to work with great directors. I don't believe in the term 'next superstar.'

8) 'Bombay Velvet' is my most romantic film, it's my 'Titanic' or 'Gone With The Wind.'

9) I want to protect my life. I don't want my life to become a reality show.

10) Money has never been my drive. I have never seen the shortage of money in my life, so for me, I don't want to buy a silk pillow or a private jet... My drive is to achieve more than what my grandfather achieved; my drive is to make a name for myself, get rid of this 'star son' tag that has been attached to me.

11) I read autobiographies because there is too much fiction in my life.

12) I'm very heterosexual, so dating women is something I'm not ashamed of. But my love life is not as exciting as it is reported to be.

13) There is always that one person in our lives who we deeply love, and that person can also destroy us.

14) As an actor, we always want people to write about us and talk about us. And when they are actually writing, then we say, 'Don't write about this.' I am an actor; I am a public property. I don't own myself; public owns me.

15) I am too insecure to crash early. I feel life will pass me by while I'm sleeping.