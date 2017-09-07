Happy Birthday Radhika Apte: 7 quotes by the sultry actress that you can't afford to miss!

Radhika Apte is one of the most talented yet underrated actresses in B-Town. The sultry actress was born on September 7, 1985 in Pune. She started her journey in the field of acting with the theatre group Aasakta and made her Bollywood debut in the film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi.

Radhika's tasted success in cinema by her acclaimed performance in Varun Dhawan starer Badlapur. Some of her notable performances include movies like Manjhi - The Mountain Man, Phobia, Parched and Kabali. She's also done two short films titled Ahalya and Kriti and has left everyone stunned by her acting prowess.

As Radhika turns 31 today, here's taking a look at some of her most memorable quotes:

1) On her leaked sex scene from Parched: This leak has not affected me in any way, it has only helped me get comfortable with my skin.

2) On doing more films: I don't ask people to cast me in their films. I can't go aftr someone constantly and say "cast me, cast me".

3) On the negative talks: You get negative comments even if you're not talking

4) Her work philosophy: I can't have double standards. So I do what I believe in

5) On casting couch: I know a lot of casting couch and I know a lot of people who have gone hrough it. I genuinely haven't gone through it. I'm fortunate that I've never met people who have asked me to.

6) On labels: I am not in favour of labels. The more you run away from one kind of label, the more people will try to put anothe rlabel on you.

7) On Pakistani artists in India: I think if a Swiss watch can come to the country and have their own corporate stores, a Pakistani actor should come here and do a film here in India.