Gulshan Grover and Mahima Chaudhary bat for Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood’s Badman, Gulshan Grover, and popular actor of the ’90s Mahima Chaudhary, stay in constant touch. The two of them, who reside in the same neighbourhood, often find themselves invited to the same functions. And on occasion, they even go for a movie together or drop by at a colleague’s place. Last week, both actors who have followed Sridevi’s life closely were keen to catch her elder daughter, Janhvi’s debut film Dhadak. They purchased tickets like regular cinema-going public and watched the movie at a suburban multiplex.

When asked about the experience, Gulshan got very emotional. Having worked with Sridevi in Sadmaa (1983) and knowing the late actress for three decades and her producer husband Boney Kapoor for so many years, he shared that Janhvi was a sheer delight on screen. He added, “Mahima and I are both parents. Watching Janhvi got us emotional. Mahima broke down because she was upset that Sri wasn’t around to witness Janhvi’s debut. She actually wanted to go across to the debutante’s home and give her a hug because she was so moved after watching the film.”

Both the senior actors felt that Janhvi has a certain natural quality and great screen presence. After the film, they actually planned to go over to Boney’s home and wish his star beti. However, they heard that she was at her uncle, Anil Kapoor’s place in Juhu that evening, so they dropped the plan. Instead, they asked Boney to convey their wishes to the girl who, currently, has the nation’s heart going dhadak dhadak.