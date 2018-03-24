Guess who: Yaari over between filmmaker and young actor!

It’s not surprising to hear of one party bitching out the other after the failure of their collaboration.

Buzz is, this realistic filmmaker is badmouthing the young actor of his recently-released espionage thriller. Apparently, the director — known for his gripping thrillers — has been cribbing to all and sundry that he had to alter the screenplay and compromise on his last movie.

The filmmaker has allegedly even gone to the extent of telling people that he regrets casting the young, good-looking star in his last directorial venture and that he’s not keen on working with him again. This is the case of a yaari gone sour between the filmmaker and the hot actor after just one film together!